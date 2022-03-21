Catch up on Representing Border - 21st March 2022

Play video

Tonight's Representing Border comes from Aberdeen with a look back at the Scottish Conservative Party conference. We report on an unlikely reconciliation. The Scottish Tory leader patches things up with the PM he wanted out. We have highlights of the main conference speeches. We consider if the Conservatives can hold onto the gains they made in the last council elections. Peter MacMahon asks the Borders MP John Lamont about the party's prospects in May's vote. And Peter sits down with Douglas Ross to ask why he now thinks Boris Johnson should remain in Downing Street.

