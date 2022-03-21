Galashiels British Legion up in flames

The British Legion Branch and Social Club in Galashiels is currently up in flames.

Emergency services are in attendance including four fire engines.

It is not yet known what caused the fire but it seems that the damage will be extensive.

It's not known what started the blaze yet Credit: ITV

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.32am on Monday, March 21, to reports of a fire within a building in Park Street, Galashiels.

"Operations control immediately mobilised four fire engines and a height appliance to the location and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are extinguishing the fire. There are no reports of casualties.

"Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe."