Kendal charity helps Ukrainian orphans escape conflict

A Kendal charity and photographer have teamed up to help Ukrainian orphans escape conflict.

Ben Barden is working with New Beginnings to get children out of Kyiv and towards safety.

The group of orphans they've been helping had to leave their children's home near the Ukrainian capital when the fighting got too close to them.

A train was leaving for Poland so they packed up quickly and decided to leave their home.

After finding an empty summer school in the Czech Republic, the children are now staying there.

They're living in the middle of the countryside right next to a lake with plenty of activities.

They'll also be taught Czech in order to help them settle in.

Photographer Ben Barden explains more about how it will work