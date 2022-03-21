Majority of Scotland's Covid restrictions end

The majority of Covid restrictions will come to an end in Scotland on Monday (21 March).

However, some will remain in place for the time being including face coverings in some venues.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has kept some restrictions for a while longer due to a recent surge in case numbers.

This will be reviewed again before the Scottish Parliament's Easter recess on 2 April.

What restrictions have changed?

Businesses will no longer be required to retain customer contact details but the legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops, hospitality venues and public transport remains.

Places of worship, businesses and other service providers will also no longer need to adhere to Scottish Government Covid rules and instead the advice will be guidance only.

What is happening with vaccines and isolation?

Vaccine boosters have been offered to the most vulnerable and it is expected them to be rolled out to those in their 50s and 60s in the autumn.

Isolation rules will stay in place until the end of April.

This is as well as financial support and contact tracing but after this the Scottish Government will stop using the Protect Scotland proximity contact tracing app.

Will people be able to test for free still?

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that guidance to test twice weekly will come to an end on 18 April.

After that, even if you have symptoms you will no longer be asked to take a PCR test or use lateral flows.