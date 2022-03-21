Plumpton Primary School learn about the future of farming

Play video

Plumpton Primary School have paid a visit to High Hall Farm in the Eden Valley to find out where our food comes from and the future of farming.

As well as getting to interact with the farm animals, they learned how they could help the environment.

Topics included food miles and farming in a more environmentally friendly way.

The pupils ate the farm's own produce Credit: ITV

Each of the pupils got to plant a tree of their own on the farm as well as getting to taste the burgers and sausages produced right there on the farm.

The farm has made a move in order to produce more sustainable food.

They have cut out non-organic fertilisers as well as steering away from pesticides.