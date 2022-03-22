Catch up on Representing Border - 22nd March 2022

On tonight's programme - Calls for the ferry company P&O to come clean on their plans for the port of Cairnryan after last week's mass sackings. Also on the programme - with local elections in the offing we'll ask why South of Scotland councils have so few women members and we'll hear from David Steel's granddaughter Hannah Steel as she bids to follow in the former Liberal leader's footsteps. Peter MacMahon speaks to Scotland's polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice to assess the main party's prospects ahead of May's vote. And Peter interviews Alex Cole-Hamilton on the Liberal Democrats chances of making an electoral comeback

Play video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: