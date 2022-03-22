There has been a coronavirus outbreak in Stranraer's Galloway Community Hospital (GCH) resulting in a ward being closed to new admissions and routine visiting.

Seven cases have been confirmed among patients with the hospital's Dalrymple Ward closed.

This is being kept under review and visiting will resume as soon as possible.

It is possible that some services at GCH may be affected by the actions which are being undertaken, and anyone affected by that will be contacted directly.

This comes as Covid continues to spread in the community.

Currently, case numbers are high in the Stranraer area and across Dumfries and Galloway as well as outbreaks being managed in several care homes across the region.