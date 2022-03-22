Scotland's Covid hospitalisations reach record high for a second consecutive day

Scotland's Covid hospitalisation numbers have reached a record high for the second day in a row.

The latest numbers (Tuesday 22 March) show 2,221 patients currently in hospital for treatment, an increase of 93 from Monday 21 March.

Meanwhile, there were a further 11,912 cases of coronavirus reported in Scotland as well as 37 new deaths reported.

That means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus is now 11,163.

The figures show 4,450,515 people have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,175,888 have received their second dose and 3,477,790 received a third dose or booster.

Vaccine boosters have been offered to the most vulnerable and it's thought that those in their 50s and 60s will be offered another booster in the autumn.

This comes after the majority of Covid restrictions were lifted in Scotland on Monday.

Businesses will no longer be required to retain customer contact details.

However, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops, hospitality venues and public transport remains in place.