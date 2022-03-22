Second wildfire warning in a month issued for Scotland

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have issued a wildfire warning until Wednesday 22 March.

This is the second warning in March and is due to the weather pattern over the next few days which is dominated by high-pressure and strengthening winds.

At this time of year there is a lot of dead grass and heather left over from last year which can dry very quickly.

People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution.

The warnings are as follows:

West and North-East Scotland extreme

Rest of Scotland high to very high

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS Wildfire Lead said: "Over the next few days in high risk areas, fires could burn and spread with very high intensity due to the weather conditions.

"We know how damaging wildfires can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

"We are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."