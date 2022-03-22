NHS Borders have released a statement about the "significant pressure" they are under due to a surge in Covid cases.

This in turn has been affecting their staffing levels which has put a strain on their services.

They are currently experiencing long waits in their Emergency Department so are asking only those with immediately life threatening conditions to go or ring 999.

Those who have minor injuries or a urgent health problem which isn't life threatening are being asked to call NHS 24 on 111 to be referred to the right care in the right place.

Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals Sarah Horan said: "We are asking the public to recognise that our staff are currently working under significant pressure and we are very grateful for your cooperation and patience at this time.

"This includes accessing the right care in the right place, and if you are able to support the discharge of a loved one then please do so."

She added: "Our incredible staff continue to work tirelessly to treat the patients in their care across all our services and we are immensely grateful to them. Please continue to be polite and treat them with the respect they deserve.

"We would ask you to please use healthcare services responsibly which will allow our staff to dedicate more time to those who need it most."