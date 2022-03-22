Cumbria County Council are set to replace the Windermere Ferry Service with a new electric version.

The Mallard is more than 30 years old after being first used in 1991.

The age of the vessel has led to "reduced reliability and increased repair costs in recent years".

The new electric ferry will have increased vehicle capacity to provide an improved service with reduced emissions.

Like the Mallard, the new ferry will be a cable ferry that pulls herself across the lake on two wire cables.

Cllr Keith Little, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: "I am delighted to see the next phase of the plans to replace the Windermere Ferry taking shape.

The brand-new electric vessel will be much more reliable, with an improved service for users, carrying more vehicles and passengers, whilst reducing emissions.

"There has been a ferry service across Lake Windermere since the 17th Century, and I am looking forward to seeing what the next chapter of this important route has in store. My thanks to all involved in the project."

Shipyards across the country are being invited to submit their ideas and designs for the new ferry.

The aim is to place an order with the successful shipyard in Autumn 2022 for delivery of the new ferry in Spring 2024.