Catch up on Representing Border - 23rd March 2022

On tonight's programme - Scottish reaction to the Chancellor's Spring Statement. Will cuts in fuel duty and national insurance changes be enough to tackle the cost of living crisis?

Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Scotland's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Also on the programme - protests against P&O at Cairnryan. Sacked workers demand their jobs back.

We also report on the public spending watchdog's damning verdict on the Scottish Government's ferry fiasco. Ministers are told they should be ashamed of the delays and cost overruns in the contract for two Calmac ferries. And two years on from the first COVID lockdown Peter speaks to Scotland's National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch

