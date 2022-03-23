A second man who stands accused of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick in Carlisle last September has appeared in court.

Kane Hull, 29, faces two charges. One alleges he murdered 24-year-old Mr Kirkpatrick on Saturday 18 September last year. The second alleges manslaughter, and that Hull unlawfully killed Mr Kirkpatrick on that date.

Police began a major investigation after being called to Carlyle’s Court, off Fisher Street in Carlisle, at 8:48pm that evening amid reports that a man had been stabbed.

Despite the efforts of first emergency service responders and medical staff, Mr Kirkpatrick, who was from the city, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hull appeared at Carlisle Magistrates' Court on Wednesday afternoon, wearing a light grey zip-up North Face sports top.

During a hearing lasting less than five minutes, he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth. When asked to confirm his address, he replied: "I haven’t got one."

Sitting alongside two court security staff members in the glass-fronted dock, Hull listened as the court clerk outlined that he faced charges which alleged Mr Kirkpatrick’s murder and manslaughter.

No pleas were entered by the defendant to either of the allegations.

Magistrates were told that the charges could only be dealt with in the crown court, and that they had no power to grant bail to the defendant due to the seriousness of the allegations.

The case was adjourned and Hull, previously said to be of Bower Street in Carlisle, heard he was next due to appear at the city’s crown court. A preliminary hearing in front of a judge is set to take place on Friday.

Hull spoke to confirm that he understood this was the next stage of the legal proceedings.

Until that date, he was remanded in custody by the magistrates.

Another man, 32-year-old Liam Craig Porter, of Fulmar Place, Carlisle, also faces charges alleging the murder and manslaughter of Mr Kirkpatrick and assisting an offender.

Porter made separate appearances in front of city magistrates and then at the crown court last week. He is due to return to the crown court later this month.