Sacked P&O workers join Cairnryan rally to protest 'despicable' mass firing

Report by Ralph Blunsom

Sacked workers, union representatives and politicians have staged a rally against ferry operator P&O's decision to make 800 members of staff redundant without warning last week.

At the protest - held outside the terminal in Cairnryan against the backdrop of a P&O ferry - ex-staff members described their feelings of "utter disbelief, shock, disgust". They urged members of the public to boycott the company until the jobs were reinstated.

Some said they would not accept P&O's compensation offer worth £36.5 million, describing it as a "bribe". The deal sees 40 employees receive more than £100,000 in payouts.

Danny McQuaid worked as second officer crew for P&O until last week. He is now searching for another job.

"Still disgusted about how they treated the workers but it’s turning to anger, really," he said, describing his current emotions. “We don’t want the money. We want our jobs back on exactly the same terms and conditions.

"We want an apology and we want the public to boycott this company in the meantime."

Gale Doway, who worked for P&O as second chef for 28 years, added that "no amount of money" would make up for the way careers were ended at such short notice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it appears P&O "broke the law" when it took the decision and condemned their conduct.

Colin Smyth, Labour MSP for the South Scotland region, called on the Government to strengthen employment laws and "outlaw" the practice of 'fire and rehire'.

"We are demanding those jobs are reinstated to make sure we have a future for workers here," he said.

"It’s also about sending a signal to the UK Government that their employment laws are just not strong enough. We need to outlaw fire and rehire because if this can happen at P&O ferries, it can happen anywhere."

P&O deny they have broken the law and say they had to take the decision in order to keep the loss-making company afloat.

In a statement it said: “In making this hard choice, we have guaranteed the cure viability of P&O Ferries, avoided large scale and lengthy disruption, and secured Britain’s trading capacity”.