Scottish Covid hospitalisations at a record high for third consecutive day

Scotland have seen another rise in coronavirus hospitalisations for the third consecutive day.

Figures released on Wednesday 23 March show that 2,257 are in hospital with the illness, which is an increase of 36.

39 more people have also died which takes the total amount of Covid deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the virus in Scotland to 11,202.

12,421 people were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Vaccine boosters have now been offered to the most vulnerable groups, with those in their 50s and 60s due to get boosters in the autumn.

It is still mandatory to wear face coverings in shops, hospitality venues and public transport in Scotland but businesses are no longer required to take the contact details of customers.