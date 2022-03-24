Catch up on Representing Border - 24th March 2022

Play video

On tonight's programme - as Scotland's Health Secretary warns the number of COVID patients in hospital could continue to rise for weeks to come we report from Borders General Hospital on the extreme pressures facing the local NHS.

Also tonight - the Chancellor defends his tax plans as the First Minister brands his mini budget disgusting and indefensible for failing to help the least well off. Our regular commentators, Alex Massie and Joyce McMillan join Peter MacMahon to consider the fallout from the Spring Statement, and the ferry contract the Scottish Tory leader calls one of the worst public spending disasters since devolution.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: