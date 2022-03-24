Copeland businesses come together to discuss post-Covid strategies

Play video

Businesses in Copeland have gathered to discuss how they can move on from the Covid pandemic.

Two programmes were launched during the event, hosted in Whitehaven, the Industrial Solutions Hub (iSH) and Reboot.

Businesses at the event agreed that Covid was a difficult time for them due to extra pressure.

Amber worked in hospitality before the pandemic and is now the owner of Love at First Bite.

She took the plunge by quitting her job as a wedding planner and decided to focus solely on her baking business.

She said: "The pressure of the pandemic in the hospitality industry, it was really tough. As a wedding planner I went from doing maybe a couple weddings a week to a wedding every single day and that's a lot of pressure to put on yourself.

"And I was trying to run my business on the side part time as well so one day I just thought that I'm going to take the leap and I'm going to focus on myself and really give this a go."

This will be the council's final year as the Local Government Reorganisation will see Copeland merge with Allerdale, Carlisle and Cumbria County Council services to form Cumberland Council.

Mayor of Copeland, Mike Starkie said: "This is about how Copeland ends well, this is the legacy we are leaving behind for businesses and our communities as we merge to become Cumberland Council next year."iSH will change the fortunes of those living in Cleator Moor and wider Cumbria. The concept is innovative, exciting and will lift the aspirations of those living and working in the town, with the benefits felt much further. It will also attract world class businesses to the area. Its reach will be global."Reboot pushes forward the levelling up agenda which we have seen benefit our communities already. With Reboot social impact schemes will be supported by more companies."I've been proud to serve the people of Copeland for seven years and we are leaving the borough in a strong position and have put the stepping stones in place for the new council to be just as successful, as long as we step up - together."