Covid hospitalisations in Scotland reach record high for fourth day in a row

Scotland's coronavirus hospitalsations have been at a record high for four days in a row.

The latest figures released on Thursday 24 March show a rise of 65 people, meaning 2,322 are now hospitalised with the illness.

26 of those are in intensive care, a rise of one from the day previous.

There were 50 more deaths which takes the total to 13,564.

So far 4,340,913 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, along with 4,089,448 having had their second.

3,445,629 have had a booster jab with the most vulnerable having been offered one.