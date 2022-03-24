Lloyds Banking Group has announced that four branches of its network will be closing in the south of Scotland.

The company is due to shut 60 of its branches across Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds due to an increased popularity of online banking.

Nineteen Bank of Scotland branches will close, including four in the Border region - at Innerleithen, Kirkcudbright, Lockerbie and Selkirk in August.

Vim Maru, Group Retail Director, Lloyds Banking Group said: "Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.

"Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online."

All closed branches will still have everyday banking and cash access within one mile.