Pair accused of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick appear at Carlisle Crown Court

Two men accused of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick in Carlisle have appeared together in a city court for the first time.

Kane Hull, 29, and 32-year-old Liam Craig Porter have been charged following the death of Mr Kirkpatrick in Carlisle on the evening of Saturday 18 September, last year.

Police officers had been called to Carlyle’s Court, off Fisher Street in Carlisle, at 8:48pm on that date amid reports that a man had been stabbed.

Mr Kirkpatrick, who was aged 24 and from Carlisle, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services personnel.

Hull and Porter face one charge which alleges that they murdered Mr Kirkpatrick; and a second charge of manslaughter which alleges the “unlawful killing” of him.

Porter faces a third charge of allegedly assisting an offender. Both men appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday afternoon remotely over separate video links.

Hull wore a grey North Face zip-up top, while Porter was wearing a grey Under Armour jumper.

Neither Hull, of no fixed address, nor Porter, of Fulmar Place, Carlisle, entered any pleas to the allegations they face.

Judge Medland announced that a High Court judge would preside over a trial. This is due to start on Wednesday 5 October, and is estimated to last up to two weeks.

A timetable for the progress of the case was set. Hull and Porter are next due to appear at the crown court on Friday 13 May, when they are due to enter their pleas to the allegations they face.

They were reminded of their obligation to co-operate with the preparation of statements, by an agreed date in June, which outline their defences to the allegations, and any issues they take with the prosecution case. In the meantime they were both remanded in custody.