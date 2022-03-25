Cumbria Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to a fatal crash on Wigton Road in Carlisle to come forward.

Thirty-three-year-old Carlisle man Jason Farmer died at the scene of the collision, which took place on Monday 21 March at roughly 3pm. It involved a Suzuki motorcycle and an orange Ford Transit van.

The road was closed for several hours while a forensic collision investigation was conducted.

Police are particularly keen to speak with a motorcyclist (pictured above) who they believe "will have witnessed the collision". They are also asking those with dashcam footage taken around the time of the collision in the area to contact them.

"Police are working to piece together exactly what happened, including in the time leading up to the fatal collision, and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen two motorbikes riding around the Dalston area or the vicinity of the collision on Wigton Road, in the time leading up to the collision," a police spokesperson said.

"Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam and was travelling in the same areas, around the time of the collision."