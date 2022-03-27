Play video

Video report by Hanah Arshad.

A teacher from Penrith who is helping refugees in the city of Lviv, says he no longer feels safe after Russian missiles struck the city.

Andy Minnet fled the capital Kiev last month but decided to stay in Ukraine to show his support.

Yesterday (26 March) there was a huge explosion at an oil depot near where he's staying.

Andy said: "So it was four kilometers from where we are here, and I could see the smoke rising in the distance. And yeah, unfortunately, it really has scared us because up until now, life has been our sort of safe haven.

“The air raid siren is a common occurrence. Now, almost every night we will hear the air raid sirens three or four times in the evening and we will hear airplanes going overhead. And to be honest, it's quite terrifying."

Andy took this photo from his apartment window.

Andy is helping to house and look after 44 people so far in his apartment, including those who have just arrived from places like the besieged city of Mariupol.

He said:"We had one child who his family, they had their windows and doors blown off in a city near Mariupol in the south of Ukraine, and he wouldn't talk and he was not really eating.

“So we're trying to offer a full service here. Not only are we offering shelter, food and hygiene products, but also help with other things to."

Andy says that he wants to carry on helping, but is aware that nowhere in Ukraine is completely safe.