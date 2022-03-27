Spring statement reaction, plus P&O Ferries fallout

The Chancellor's spring statement was the focal point of the week at Westminster. To try to help with the rising cost of living, Rishi Sunak announced a 5p per litre cut to fuel duty and raised the threshold before you start having to pay National Insurance.

Workington Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson described the announcements as "phenomenal... helping millions of UK households keep their hard earned money in their own pockets."

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale MP David Mundell (Conservative) said he had lobbied the Chancellor to reduce fuel duty, "as the single thing that would most help my constituency."

Tory colleague Neil Hudson (Penrith & The Border) said though that "the Chancellor needs to take further action immediately" to help rural communities. His hopes include the lower rate of VAT for the tourism and hospitality sectors being extended.

After Mr Sunak's statement, in the Commons chamber on Wednesday, Liberal Democrat neighbour Tim Farron (Westmorland & Lonsdale) called for the transition to post-Brexit farm payments to be more gradual, warning that "hundreds and hundreds of farmers are leaving the industry."

In those reactions alone come an indication of the varied challenges facing the region - and the government - right now.

Meanwhile the fallout has rolled on from P&O Ferries' move last week to suspend crossings from ports including Cairnryan and sack 800 staff.

On Tuesday, a letter to ministers from P&O's chief executive revealed that among the workers who had been dismissed were 87 from its Cairnryan to Larne vessels.

On Wednesday, sacked workers, union representatives and politicians staged a rally outside the terminal at Cairnryan. Prime Minister's Questions was dominated by the P&O scandal, with Boris Johnson saying: "It looks to me as though... the company concerned has broken the law, and we will therefore be taking action... If the company is found guilty, it will face fines running into millions of pounds."On Thursday, C&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite faced angry questions from a committee of MPs. He admitted that sacking the workers without notice broke the law, but insisted: "This is the only way for us to save this business." He also said that only on the route between Cairnryan and Larne were new crews being paid the UK minimum wage.

On Friday evening, it emerged that the 'European Causeway' ship, which is used on the Irish Sea crossing to Cairnryan, had been detained at Larne. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said there had been "failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training."

P&O are clearly struggling to de-escalate the situation and get back on track.