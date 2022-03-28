A Borders veteran who travelled to Ukraine earlier this month is raising money so he can bring an ambulance to the war torn country and help evacuate vulnerable civilians.

Neil Broome who lives in Jedburgh travelled to the Polish-Ukrainian border intending to join the Ukrainian army.

There he discovered he would have to sign a contract keeping him in the force until the end of the war.

With a business back in Scotland and no end in sight to the conflict it was a commitment he couldn’t make.

The money is being raised for an ambulance Credit: ITV

Instead, he and a group of other volunteers travelled to Lviv where they witnessed the chaos caused by millions of civilians on the move through the country.

There local volunteers told them of the desperate need for ambulances to help evacuate disabled and vulnerable Ukrainians who can’t make the journey on their own.

The group have already driven two ambulances and an ambulance bus into Ukraine.

Neil is now hoping to raise enough money so he can bring a third ambulance and medical supplies to the areas they are needed most.