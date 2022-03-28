Cumbrian man comes runner up in the Visit England’s Tourism Superstar awards

Ahmed Abdelaziz has been named as the runner up of Visit England’s Tourism Superstar for 2022.

Ahmen works with Windermere Lake Cruises where he oversees self-hire boats and was one of ten finalists.

He was Cumbria and the North West’s only nominee.

The competition which is decided by public ballot celebrates those who go the extra mile to give tourists an amazing visitor experience.

Ahmed said: "I’m absolutely delighted to have been involved in such a highly-prized award.

"It is great to have my hard work – and the hard work of the whole team at Windermere Lake Cruises – recognised in this way. It has been a wonderful boost as we head into the busy summer season!"

The father of two is originally from Egypt but left there for England when terror attacks affected the Egyptian tourism industry.

He’s worked for Windermere Lake Cruises for the last five years and is known for his cheery personality and ever-present smile.

Nigel Wilkinson, Managing Director of Windermere Lake Cruises said: “We were absolutely thrilled that Ahmed was nominated for this incredible award."

He added: "Throughout his time with us, Ahmed has never failed to ensure customers and colleagues are always smiling. He exudes enthusiasm which is contagious!"