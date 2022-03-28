Galashiels set to host Tour of Britain and Tour Series 2022

Galashiels is set to host the Tour of Britain and Tour series events this year.

They will welcome Britain’s leading male and female cyclists for the first time when it hosts the Tour Series cycling event, on Wednesday 4 May.

It will then host stage two of the Tour of Britain – the UK’s most prestigious cycle race – which will take place within the Scottish Borders on Monday 5 September.

The Borders have previously welcomed the race on eight occasions, including a stage start in Hawick last year, as well as a stage that started and finished in Kelso in 2019.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain and Tour Series race director said: "Few places lend themselves more to cycling than the Scottish Borders, owing to the mix of historic, unforgettable towns and stunning countryside roads.

"To be able to take the Tour Series there for the first time and return with the Tour of Britain once again shows the appetite for our world-famous events in the area. My gratitude goes out to everybody at the Scottish Borders Council for their continued support, dedication and passion."

Galashiels will become the sixth Scottish host venue in Tour Series history, with this new-for-2022 round taking place on a technical circuit that starts and finishes adjacent to the idyllic Bank Street gardens.

Riders will also pass by the Burgh Chambers and War Memorial, and the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre during the one kilometer lap that twists its way through the town known locally as Gala.

Sam Smith, Scottish Borders Council’s Chief Officer for Economic Development, said: "We are delighted to be able to bring back the Tour of Britain to the Borders again this year, and to be hosting a round of the televised Tour Series for the first time too.

"These will be fantastic occasions for the area and will bring in visitors and provide great exposure for the Borders, further strengthening our position as Scotland’s leading cycling destination.

"I’d like to thank our partners Live Borders and Energise Galashiels for their support in bringing the Tour Series to Galashiels and their commitment to help make it an amazing event for the community and visitors."