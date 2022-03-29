Catch up on Representing Border - 29th March 2022

Play video

On tonight's programme - The P&O boss in the Holyrood dock. The ferry company chief executive is branded the most hated man in Britain as he defends sacking eight hundred seafarers. Also tonight - the worst performance on record.

Waiting times at Accident and Emergency Units lengthen again. Peter MacMahon speaks to the chair of the BMA in Scotland Dr Lewis Morrison who warns that in many places the NHS is being overwhelmed'.

Plus the botched CalMac contract - the Finance Secretary says it's entirely wrong to suggest it was rushed for political reasons to benefit the SNP. The opposition says that's just not credible.

