A Cumbrian floral artist has had his work featured in the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service.

David Ryland, from Armathwaite, was chosen to create the special tribute to Prince Philip in arrangements put together for Westminster Abbey.

His arrangement consisted of a ten-foot-high sculpture of flowers, featuring red white and blue flowers.

The memorial service was held to remember Philip, almost a year after her died.

Mr Ryland has worked in the industry for 40 years and explained he is "so proud" to be involved in such a large event.

David Ryland used a mixture of red, white and blue flowers Credit: ITV

He said: "It was a marvellous thing to be asked to do that. (I'm)really so proud and it's such an honour ."

He added he was "just so proud" to represent Cumbria on a national occasion.

Eight people were chosen from across Britain to design the floral arrangements for the event. Mr Ryland was the only one chosen one from England's north.

The flowers he used were provided by Covent Garden, and Mr Ryland brought along some foliage from his own garden in Armathwaite.

Mr Ryland is an RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner.But he explained that his floral arrangement being featured in the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service was the pinnacle of his career.