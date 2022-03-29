Cumbrian woman opens up about living with endometriosis

Play video

A Cumbrian women has opened up about how she has been living with endometriosis.

Elaine Rémy has been living with the condition since she was a teenager and is now a support group leader for Endometriosis UK Cumbria.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Symptoms include pain in your lower tummy or back (pelvic pain), severe period pain and difficulty getting pregnant amongst others.

Elaine has been on a waiting list for surgery for six months, but the Covid backlog means she has no idea when this will go ahead.

"I have really tried lots of things to manage the condition," she said.

"I think I'm doing pretty well in that I only really suffer for two or three days probably in the month, but then I don't know when those days are going to be.

"For example a couple weeks ago I was at the Lakes Hospitality Trade Show.

"It was a two-day event and on the first day nobody knew but I was being sick in the toilets in the afternoon."

Elaine explained that the Endometriosis UK's employer-friendly scheme is a lifeline for many in the region.

This is a scheme that has been put in place to encourage employers to support anybody who is working with the condition.

To help those with the condition, workers have tailor working hours as well as provide those with the correct equipment such as specific chairs and desks that can raise so the employee can stand while they work.