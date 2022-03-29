A man has been left in a critical condition following a suspected serious assault in Workington.

Police were called at 1.21am on Monday 28 March following concerns for the welfare of a 34-year-old west Cumbrian man, found by passers-by in a back lane off Milburn Street, Workington.

Medical staff attended and the man was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

He now remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Investigations were immediately launched and two people were arrested - a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Workington.

They were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in custody.

Further to this, detectives have confirmed a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.Both remain in police custody.

Enquiries continue and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.