Cumbria police are appealing for information following a crash that involved a young girl.

The 12-year-old sustained minor injuries in the Brampton crash which occurred near Brampton police station between 8.30am and 9am on Friday 25 March.

A small black Ford was involved which may have sustained minor damage to the front bumper or bonnet.

The driver, believed to be a woman, briefly stopped before driving away, having not provided any details.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who can provide any vehicle details to come forward or for the driver themselves to report the matter.