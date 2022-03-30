Catch up on Representing Border - 30th March 2022

Play video

On tonight's programme. Another delay in lifting the last of the COVID restrictions - most mask laws will stay until after Easter. We have the details of the First Minister's COVID statement and Peter MacMahon speaks to the Health Secretary Humza Yousaf about the Government's COVID strategy and the acute pressures on the NHS.

Also on the programme - Boris Johnson brushes off renewed calls for him to quit over the lockdown rule breaking Downing Street parties.

The Political Editor of The Daily Record Paul Hutcheon joins Peter to assess today's Prime Minister's Questions.

