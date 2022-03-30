Kendal Calling's latest acts announced including Hot Chip Megamix and The Cribs
More acts have been announced for Kendal Calling 2022, including The Cribs and Hot Chip Megamix.
The Cumbrian festival will returning following a two year break due to the pandemic.
Big names have already been revealed but even more have been added to the list.
New acts announced include:
Hot Chip Megamix
The Cribs
The Big Moon
The Academic
Deco
Low Steppa
SPINNAndrew Cushin
Porij
Noisy
Abbie McCarthy
Tommy Lefroy
Sonic Boom Six
CateChurch of the Cosmic Skull
The Allergies LIVE
KOG
Creeping Jean
Pulp Friction
Opus KinkStanleys
Morrell
The ABBA Disco
Shlomo's Beatboxing Adventures
Creeping Jean Girls On Film DJs
Beatles Dub Club
Kendal Calling will return to Lowther Deer Park on 28 to 31 July.
Bastille were announced in February to be headlining after replacing The Streets who were previously announced to perform.
Other big names such as Stereophonics, Tom Grennan and Supergrass will also be there.
Festival Co-Founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: "As Kendal Calling 2022 gets closer and closer, our excitement to get back to the fields continues to grow and grow - and we’re delighted to be bringing arguably our greatest lineup to date to mark our 15th Birthday, 17 years in the making!
"From world-renowned headliners and some of the most exciting new artists going right now, to indie royalty and festival favourites - there truly is something for everyone at Kendal Calling this year."
Kendal Calling was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 after concerns regarding the pandemic, with tickets being refunded or rolling over to the next year.