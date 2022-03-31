Catch up on Representing Border - 31st March 2022

Play video

On tonight's programme - Another broadside aimed at the government's handling of the botched CalMac ferry contract. Nicola Sturgeon's under fire over the pay of the man hired to sort out the mess.

We have highlights of First Minister's Questions.

Also on the programme - the growing frustration at the UK visa delays preventing Ukrainian refugees from finding sanctuary in Scotland. We hear from one potential host in Galloway.

And Peter Macmahon discusses CalMac ferries, Covid and the coming council elections with our regular commentators The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times.

