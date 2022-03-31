Children in North Cumbria have been warned about violence against women and girls.

The issue was highlighted at a hard-hitting seminar in Carlisle, called "Safer streets - making a start", which brought together school pupils, Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, the police and the University of Cumbria.

As part of the Safer Streets initiative, the event featured a film made by students and staff at the university which tackled the subject of sexual consent.

Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall, who opened the event, said: "It's vital that preventative projects such as this, focus on children and young people and that a greater understanding is developed around the myths and facts around consent and harassment."

'Educate, inform and empower'

Children from schools across the North of Cumbria were presented with a series of talks and presentations.

University of Cumbria School of Justice principal lecturer Gary Slater said: "Student and staff welfare and wellbeing is our highest priority, so for the university to be involved in this way helps to educate, inform and empower them and peers to challenge behaviours and help address, debate and tackle issues raised.

"We are delighted that a number of our students doing criminology, law, policing and security degree programmes at the School of Justice will soon be involved in the night-time hub that is going to be outside Carlisle Railway Station.

"They are taking up the role of new Safer Streets Volunteers and are currently completing the necessary training in readiness for when the welfare hub begins."

It was the murder of Sarah Everard in London last year at the hands of a serving police officer that brought national attention to the issue of violence against women.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Vicki Coombes, of Cumbria Police, said: "The safety of women and girls in Cumbria is a priority for our force.

"Whilst violence can occur against anyone, records show that it is disproportionately targeted at females. There is no place for violence in Cumbria.

"We are working at length with partners, such as the University of Cumbria and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, to educate and deter unacceptable behaviour.

"It is vital that we are educating young people to create a long-lasting change in culture."