A weather warning ice comes into force today for parts of Scotland following a plunge in temperatures across the Border region.

Many people in southern Scotland and Cumbria woke to snow, hail or ice on Thursday, March 31, - a dramatic turn from highs at the weekend which are more likely seen in summer.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for ice from 9pm tonight for parts of Scotland, with the possibility for travel disruption.

It is forecasting wintry showers will continue overnight into Friday leading to icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office says: "Some accumulations of snow are also possible, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of northeast England.

"1-3cm accumulations are possible mainly above 200m, with 5cm over parts of Scotland, Northumberland and the North York Moors above 300m.

"The odd covering is possible to lower levels but this is likely to be short lived."

The warning is in force until 10am on Friday.