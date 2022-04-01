Cockermouth filled with the sound of music as public piano gets installed

It's not just the hills around Cockermouth that are alive with the sound of music, it's the town as well.

More specifically, on Kings Arms Lane, where a public piano has been installed for anyone to come and have a go at tickling the ivories.

The instrument has been in storage for a year because of Covid but now restrictions have been lifted, it is available for anyone who wants to show off their skills.

The piano was a gift to the town from the mother-in-law of the Cockermouth & District Chamber of Trade's chairman.

Andrew Marshall told ITV Border: "It started just over two years ago actually before the pandemic, my mother in law was taken into a home.

"She had a lovely piano in the house and we said what a lovely idea why don't we give it to the town and let the townsfolk enjoy it!

"So it's taken two years, but it's now here."

It will be available to play during the day but will be locked up at night.