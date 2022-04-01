Hundreds of Queen of the South supporters will be heading Airdrie this weekend, hoping their side can lift some silverware to boost a challenging season.

The Scottish Challenge Cup has been a refuge for the Doonhamers this season as the league has seen them really struggle.

With just five games to go, Queens are bottom of the table and staring down the barrel of relegation to League One.

But for now, the squad and supporters have the chance to focus on the positive, taking on Raith Rovers at the Excelsior Stadium on Sunday (3 April).

It is hoped lifting a trophy will lift the team's spirits and inspire them to secure their status in the Championship for another season.

The SPFL Challenge Cup final will kick off at 4.15pm.