ScotRail has returned to public ownership after 25 years.

Dutch firm Abellio, which has been running ScotRail since 2015, had its contract ended three years early after criticism over performance levels.

It will now be managed by a company owned by the Scottish government.

Timetables will remain the same as planned, although to celebrate the transition, up to four children will be able to travel for free on Saturday and Sunday if accompanied by a fee-paying adult.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: "Bringing ScotRail passenger services under public control and ownership puts passengers and staff at the heart of Scotland's rail services.

"It's a historic occasion and one that marks a key milestone in our ambitious Programme for Government to support a greener, fairer Scotland."

Train travel will be free for children with fee-paying adults this weekend Credit: PA

She continued: "This is an opportunity to deliver a railway which is for the benefit of the people of Scotland and everyone who travels by rail - customers, staff and stakeholders, not shareholders.

"The national conversation that gets under way this spring will provide an opportunity for staff, passengers and communities to have their say in how we shape Scotland's railway and ScotRail in particular."

A publicly-owned company called ScotRail Trains Limited will operate train services, overseen by a public body called Scottish Rail Holdings.