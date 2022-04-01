Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is in Belfast this week to discuss ways to improve connectivity between Northern Ireland and the rest of United Kingdom.

Mr Jack will meet Stena Line, logistics companies, transport firms, and businesses who transport goods between Belfast and Scotland.

The state of the roads on the Scottish side of the ferry link - in particular the A77 and A75 - is an issue highlighted by Sir Peter Hendy in his recent 'Union Connectivity Review', which stated strengthened transport connections between all parts of the UK are vital to maximise economic growth and jobs.

He advocated the creation of 'UKNET' - a strategic transport network spanning the entire United Kingdom.

Upgraded roads in South West Scotland would be a key part of that network.

Sir Peter recommended offering the Scottish Government new funding to upgrade the A75, and encouraged the Scottish Government to improve the A77.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said: "Sir Peter Hendy's Union Connectivity Review highlighted the need for urgent investment in the poor roads in South West Scotland.

"These are not just local roads serving people in the South West of Scotland.

"They are crucial arteries linking Northern Ireland with the rest of the UK.

"They are vital for the transportation of goods in both directions, but are currently not fit for purpose.

"My meetings in Belfast will help inform the UK Government response to Sir Peter's review.

"We have been clear that we want to work with the Scottish Government to make urgent improvements to the A77 and A75."

Mr Jack's visit follows the news P&O Ferries, which operates between Cairnryan and Larne, let go 800 seafarers and replaced them with agency workers.

He will also meet the Ulster Scots Agency on his visit, to hear about their community and culture.

The Ulster-Scots' identity links Scotland and Northern Ireland, with centuries of shared history.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will join him for this part of the visit.