Cumbria police appealing for witnesses following fatal A6 crash

Cumbria police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision at the weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday 3 April on the A6 near Shap where a man in his 50s died at the scene.

It occurred on the A6 at the Edge Brow junction and involved a grey Peugeot 2008 and two motorcycles.

The man who died was one of the motorcyclists and was from Lancashire.

The second motorcyclist – also in his 50s and from the Lancashire area – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers investigating the collision are urging anyone who saw what occurred or the moments leading up to it to get in touch.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage which may assist them with their investigation.