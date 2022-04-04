Police have named a man who died in an early hours crash in southern Scotland.

Anthony Doherty died in the one-vehicle collision which happened on the A709 Dumfries to Lockerbie road, near to Dryfesdale Cemetery, at about 3.40am on Sunday, April 3.

The 34-year-old, from Lockerbie, was the driver and sole occupant of the black Vauxhall Corsa. He died at the scene.

Sergeant David Kerr, of the Lockerbie Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Anthony Doherty’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Police Scotland has renewed its appeal for information.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have seen the car involved prior to the crash," added Sgt Kerr.

“Similarly I would also appeal to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0633 of 3 April, 2022.