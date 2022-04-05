Annan Athletic star Tommy Goss named as League Two player of the month

Annan Athletic striker Tommy Goss has won the League Two player of the month award for Scotland.

Goss scored five goals in March and also scored the winner as Annan beat Stenhousemuir at the weekend.

After missing games due to Covid, Goss' recent run of form sees him as second placed Annan's top scorer in the league this season with 12.

Annan are now assured of a place in the play-offs and are aiming for promotion to League 1 for the first time in the club's history.