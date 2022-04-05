Carlisle United's Paul Simpson nominated as manager of the month

Carlisle United's Paul Simpson has been nominated as manager of the month.

He's been shortlisted for the SkyBet prize for last month's achievements where he lead the Blues to five wins.

If the 55-year-old manages to scoop the prize it will be first manager of the month award at United since Keith Curle in October 2016.

But it seems he could have a good chance as just Bristol Rovers' Joey Barton equals his record.

Simpson joined the club in February when they were second bottom of League Two.

Since then he has turned things around with a win at Leyton Orient in late February as well wins against Rochdale, Oldham Athletic, Northampton Town, Barrow and Bristol Rovers in March.

The team lost only to Newport County and Rochdale during the month.

His nomination says: "Returning to his hometown club with their EFL place in jeopardy, Simpson has inspired a remarkable transformation.

"Five wins in seven March games appear to have brought survival on the pitch while restoring faith and hope off it."

If Simpson wins the award it would be his third time at the club as he won it twice when he was last in charge.

He won it in December 2005 and March 2006.

The winner will be announced on Friday morning.