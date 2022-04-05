Play Brightcove video

Many of us have been watching the pictures of what's happening in Ukraine and feeling helpless but one group from Kendal has decided to go over and do what they can to help.They're now in Romania near the border with Ukraine, putting the drive to do something to help Ukraine into action.Eleanor Ball is a Geography Teacher using her Easter break to graft at refugee centres. She said it was the images she saw in the news that left her feeling helpless and wanting to do something.

She said: "You just see some of the families and the young children, to go from having a normal life like what we do to having nothing."Builder and Project Manager Chris Brooks has worked in Romania before but not for about 15 years.

He loves the country and is looking forward to working with his friends in Romania again.

He said: "It's not straight forward by any means what we see but at the end of the day there are people there who are losing lives; people there who are losing families and homes."Eleanor's Dad is an Outdoor Instructor and Photographer, who said: "The damaged buildings and the burnt out tanks and vehicles on the street, those recent pictures with the bodies. You just realise what a horrendous situation it is. And then you just see ordinary people: women and children coming over the border and I think of my family and my children and we're all the same sort of age really and to think if we were in that position and how awful it would be."Learning disabilities carer Sam Cleasby told us: "It's broken my heart to see it. To see all these children orphaned and all these women on their own having to flee in fear and then their husbands, partners, sons left there to fight. It's just it's ripping families apart."They're heading out to Romania where they're meeting a friend who's already there helping on the Ukrainian border.

They don't know what they're going to find when they get there or what will be needed of them, but for the next week they'll be pitching in, doing whatever they can to help those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.They've raised more than £4,000 and will buy supplies in Romania.The group is lead by Kendal church minister Jonny Gios, he said: "For our friend that we support in Romania he normally works with gypsy travellers and they are the poorest of the poor in Romania. He was helping those refugees that were coming over the border that basically just had a backpack and not much else."

Their friend in Romania, Liviu, says he's been helping 120 orphaned children and the group hopes to take aid out to them.Chris added: "We'll be trying to meet people where they are either helping people that have come out of Ukraine or going into the borders of Ukraine to take people out of Ukraine back into Romania."Carer Sam says he expects to put his skills to good use, he said: "I think we're gonna find there's a lot of emotional need, a lot of physical need."

Outdoor instructor Lathan is well used to coaxing his clients through a scary situation in the fells and he'll be trying to help in any way he can too.

He said: "I think yeah just patience, coming alongside people, talking with them quietly, being a friendly face."Chris went on to describe what they were doing as "a very small thing" as they can only go for a week but he hopes they or others from the church will be able to return at a later date as well.A minister, builder, Geography teacher, outdoor instructor and carer, all finding their way to make a difference.