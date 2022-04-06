Play Brightcove video

Danny Hodgson has spoken out after leaving hospital in Australia.

The former Carlisle youth player, 26 was living in Perth when he was involved in an unprovoked attack that left him in hospital.

The attack left him with life changing injuries and he is now learning to walk again.

A teenager has since been jailed for three years and eight months for punching Danny which caused him to fall and hit his head.

Danny's mum Nicola has since spoken out saying that the "crime needs to match the time", due to the maximum sentence being ten years.

Danny said: "If they want to stop this happening, they've got to act now and the quicker we act the quicker it stops. "There's always light at the end of the tunnel, you've just got to brace yourself and set your mindset that you're going to get through it and happier days will come."

Danny is now focused on recovering and is making progress everyday despite being told he would not walk again.

Nicola said: "We were told he wouldn't do it but here he is just knocking down barriers and making me proud every day."