Man from Cumbria appears in court via video-link accused of terrorism offences

A man from Cumbria has appeared in court via video link, accused of terrorism offences.Kurt McGowan, 22 and from Distington near Workington, appeared remotely before Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon.He faces four charges of possessing a record containing information useful to terrorism, and five charges of transmitting content of a terrorist publication electronically.

During a brief hearing, Mr McGowan spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address. No pleas were entered.

He was granted conditional bail, to appear at the Central Criminal Court, London's Old Bailey, next Thursday 13 April.