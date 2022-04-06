Max the Miracle Dog has died at the age of 14, his owner has announced.

The springer spaniel, who became an online star for his daily walks, "fell asleep" in Manesty Woods after battling a brain tumour.

Max was awarded the animal equivalent of an OBE, after providing virtual therapy to people across the world during the pandemic, as well as having a statue of himself in Keswick, Cumbria.

His owner, Kerry Irving, announced the news on social media that his beloved dog had passed away as well as thanking vets for their hard work.

The tribute said: "Our beautiful Max fell asleep in Manesty Woods today with Paddy and Harry, his two adoring brothers overseeing his onward journey.

"The sun shone, the sound of the lake, the birdsong, the breeze in the trees and the scent of his favourite woodland walk comforting him.

"This small dog with the waggy tail and hugest of hearts, gave love and hope to thousands of people worldwide.

"Max's legacy and story will continue to grow and inspire for many years to come. Every day gave us memories and every step with you beside us was a privilege."

The moment Max met the Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: PA IMAGES

Kerry Irving credits Max with giving him a reason to live after a crash left him unable to walk and with severe depression.

The photographer recorded his adventures with Max on Facebook which ended up in hundreds of requests from Facebook fans who wanted to meet Max.

Mr Irving made the decision in 2016 to have him trained as a therapy dog by Assistance Dogs UK so he could make visits to schools, hospitals and hospices.

During the Covid pandemic Max provided comfort to his social media followers, who were able to join him on his daily walks through Facebook Live.

Since 2017, Max has met more than 10,000 people through meet-and-greets, charity walks, appearances and school visits and helped to raise nearly £300,000 for a number of charities, including PDSA.