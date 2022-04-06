Selkirk teenager wins gold medal at the Scottish Youth Boxing Championships

A Selkirk teenager has won gold in the Scottish Youth Boxing Championships.

It's a family affair for boxing champ Charlie Dent who, at the age of 17, could be sparring for Scotland.

Training at his family gym in Selkirk he has his grandad, mum and dad on hand to offer any coaching advice he needs.

Charlie took home the gold medal in the 2004 63.5MKG category at the Boxing Scotland Youth and Elite Championships at Ravenscraig, Motherwell last weekend.

He has to undertake an assessment week before he is chosen to represent his country but he is proud to even get that far.

Charlie's family supports him Credit: ITV

Grandad Pat Mulroy has been a professional boxing coach for years, and although both his son and daughter caught the boxing bug he was nervous for Charlie.

He said: "It's a tough sport and I don't want him to get hurt, but if he wants to box I'll do it the right way."

Although Charlie remembers learning from the age of eight, his dad Billy says it was at least from the age of two that he began sparring.

The family-run gym on the Tweed Mill business park wants to help put Scottish Borders boxers on the map - but it's not just for contenders, there are gym classes, circuits and 1-2-1 training so everyone can get involved.