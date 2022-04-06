Tour of Britain 2022 routes include Hawick and Duns

Race organisers SweetSpot have today released more details of stage two of the UK’s most prestigious cycle race, taking place on Monday 5 September, including the start and finish locations.

The Tour of Britain’s ninth visit to the Borders promises to be an unforgettable sporting spectacle, featuring some of the best backdrops that Britain has to offer and a first-ever finish in Duns.

One year on from hosting its first stage start, Hawick will return to the Tour of Britain in September, and will once again be where the riders depart from.

The 178-kilometre (110-mile) route will pass through Jedburgh, Kelso, Coldstream – all places familiar to the Tour – as it heads north east to visit the historic coastal town of Eyemouth for the first time, before turning inland for the finish in Duns.

The route’s toughest climbs are saved for the final 30 kilometres, including ascents of Wanside Rig, Blairdardie Drive and Hardens Hill.

The top of the latter comes just five kilometres out from the finish, so expect a fast and thrilling finale to this stage – fitting given that the winner will triumph outside of the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum that celebrates the famed two-time Formula One World Champion.

The Tour of Britain first visited the Borders in 2009, when Peebles hosted a stage start.

The last stage to date to finish in the county came in 2019, when Italian all-rounder Matteo Trentin triumphed in Kelso.

On average, the net economic benefit of hosting a stage of the Tour of Britain since 2016 has been worth £3.5m to venues.